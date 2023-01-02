CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have announced the arrest of five individuals who were caught driving with substantial blood alcohol concentration. Several of the individuals were involved in car crashes.

On the evening of December 24, police responded to the Stewarts Shop located on Sweetmilk Creek Road in Brunswick, NY, for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Police interviewed the suspect, Candice J. Crimmins, 48, of East Longmeadow, MA. She recorded a BAC of 0.23%. Crimmins was processed at SP Brunswick and issued a ticket to return to Brunswick Town Court on January 18, 2023.

On the evening of December 25, State Police of Wilton responded to a car off the roadway at the exit 17 off-ramp of I-87. Police arrested the driver, David M. Jabaut, 30, of Schenectady, for DWI and other vehicle and traffic law violations. He recorded a BAC of 0.31% and was issued a ticket to return to Moreau Town Court on January 18, 2023.

On the night of December 26, State Police of Granville pulled over a vehicle on State Route 9 in Queensbury for vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver, Corina A. Belair, 35, of the village of South Glens Falls, recorded a BAC of 0.18%. Belair had a previous DWI conviction in the last ten years. She was arrested and issued a ticket to appear at the Queensbury Town Court on January 23.

On December 27, State Police of Schodack responded to a two-car crash with no injuries on State Route 150 in Sand Lake, NY. One of the drivers was identified as Eva K. Babson, 22, of West Long Branch, NJ, and she was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Babson recorded a 0.24% BAC and issued tickets returnable to Sand Lake Town Court on January 9.

On the morning of December 29, State Police of Clifton Park responded to the area of Lake Road in Ballston, NY, for a two-car, head-on crash with no injuries. The driver who caused the crash was identified as Michael T. Gregory, 29, of Mechanicville, NY. Gregory was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and recorded a 0.23% BAC. He was issued tickets returnable to the Ballston Town Court on January 12.