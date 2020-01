WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are looking for three suspects after an attempted armed robbery in Watervliet.

Around 5:15 p.m. Friday, police said three men entered a home on 8th Avenue and fired shots. There were several people inside the home. No one was injured.

Troy police as well as the Albany County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

If you know anything, call police.