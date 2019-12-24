Police looking for suspect in Lake George Sunoco armed robbery

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station in the Town of Lake George on Monday night.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a hold-up alarm at the Sunoco gas station on State Route 9. A male suspect allegedly robbed the store holding a firearm and demanding money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as possibly Latino, approximately 5’9″ – 5’11” tall, 225 pounds, wearing a gray North Face style jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and a blue scarf and shirt to conceal his face.

Anyone with information should call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.