Police looking for stolen dirt bikes in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady police are looking for information regarding two stolen dirt bikes.

The dirt bikes were taken from a storage facility on Van Debogart Street. They were previously towed by Holmes and Kuglers.

Police said they were stolen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One bike is a 2002 red and white Honda CR-80 with the numer 007 in white on a black background on the front handlebars. The second is a 2016 black mini bike.

Anyone with information on who may have them is asked to give police a call (518) 382-5245.