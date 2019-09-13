Police looking for man, 95, missing out of Saratoga Co.

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 95-year-old man is missing out of Saratoga County.

David Erb was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Braim Road. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Erb was last seen driving a 2017 grey Hyundai Tucson with New York Registration BTX-6171.

He is 5’1″ and 110 lbs. He was last seen wearing light brown pants, a light colored shirt with red suspenders and brown shoes.

If you have seen Erb, call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761 or 911.