Police looking for help solving 35-year-old cold case

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Clinton County are investigating a homicide that took place 35 years ago hoping the public can help shed some light on the cold case.

In August 1984, SUNY Plattsburgh art student Dawn Svocak disappeared. The 20 year old was last seen in front of a restaurant in the city.

One month later, her body was found in a corn field in Beekmantown, just north of Plattsburgh. Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, and the case was ruled a homicide.

New York State Police are asking anyone with new information in the case to contact their offices.