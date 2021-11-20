Police looking for driver after car vs. pedestrian accident in Mechanicville

People are looking for the driver of this car after an accident in Mechanicville Saturday morning (Mechanicville Police Department)

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mechanicville Police Department is investigating a hit and run auto-pedestrian accident in Mechanicville. Police said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the intersection of Mabbett Street and N. Central Avenue.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene after the accident heading north on N. Central Avenue. Witnesses describe the vehicle and operator as a blue four-door sedan being driven by a young white female with blonde hair. Police said there may be front-end and hood damage to the car.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information can call the Mechanicville Police Department at 518-664-7383 or can leave anonymous tips on the Mechanicville website.