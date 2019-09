MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville police have located the truck involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said the crash took place around 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. The truck crashed into a motorcycle and left the motorcyclist with minor injuries.

Police said the truck left the scene and traveled west on Mabbett Street.

No names have been released, yet, but police said a final update is coming soon.