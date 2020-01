CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park woman was arrested after police said her shotgun went off while trying to take a picture with it.

Deputies said 19-year-old Kylee Stark was holding the shotgun trying to take a picture with her phone when it went off inside her apartment.

No one was injured, and she was charged with Reckless Endangerment.

She is due in court at a later date.