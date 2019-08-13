Police: Leave non-clear bags out of sight when seeing Hamilton at Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department is reminding anyone who is going to see Hamilton at Proctors that only clear bags will be allowed inside the venue.

Proctors says this will provide a safer environment for our patrons by limiting the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue.

Patrons can utilize the bag check, leave other bags at home, or inside their vehicles.

Should you leave your bags inside your vehicle during the show, police say make sure it is stored out of sight, preferably in the trunk.