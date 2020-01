GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Louisiana man was arrested for making a threatening phone call against Crossgates Mall.

Guilderland police said 66-year-old Gary Grzybowski left a phone message with the “Times Union” saying he would bring “a militia” to Crossgates Mall.

He’s also accused of using racial slurs during the message.

Police in Louisiana arrested him for making a terrorizing threat. Police said he did not have direct access to any weapons and there was no actual threat to the mall.