Police investigating two-vehicle crash in Town of Knox

KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a serious crash on Pleasant Valley Road in Knox.

Police said an SUV and a sedan crashed around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Knox Cave Road.

First responders rescued one of the drivers, who was trapped in her car. She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where she’s being treated for serious injuries.

The other driver, as well as three young children, were taken to Albany Med for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still determining the cause of the crash.