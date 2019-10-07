Police investigating string of break-ins in Clifton Park neighborhood

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burglars hit a Clifton Park neighborhood over the weekend, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s office says, cutting through the screens of several homes to get inside and steal money from wallets and purses.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, who wore hoodies and bandannas over their faces, broke into home and cars on Judith and Princess Pine Drives early Saturday morning.

Police say the suspects cut through screens to gain access to locked homes where families, and in some cases children, slept. The suspects then stole cash, wallets, and purses.

Law enforcement officials were able to get security footage of the suspects from at least one camera during the break ins. The incident remains under investigation.