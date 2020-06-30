18-year-old fatally shot in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Cohoes Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Lansing Street for a shooting.
Officials said an 18-year-old was fatally shot while he sat in the back of a car. There is currently no information on a suspect.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Cohoes police.
