18-year-old fatally shot in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Cohoes Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Lansing Street for a shooting.

Officials said an 18-year-old was fatally shot while he sat in the back of a car. There is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cohoes police.

A neighbor says a male was shot while riding in the back of this car on Lansing Street in Cohoes. She says she called 9-1-1 after hearing 3 shots and says the victim was removed from the car and taken to the hospital by an ambulance. #WTEN pic.twitter.com/SSSR1uXMk4 — Mary Wilson (@MaryWilsonNews) June 30, 2020

LATEST STORIES