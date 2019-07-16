Police investigating two shootings in Albany Monday night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating two shootings in the City of Albany Monday night.

The first shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. on Bradford Street in Albany. Police said the victim was a male who was shot in the abdomen. He walked himself into Albany Med.

The second shooting took place around 10 p.m. in the area of First and Quail Streets.

A 27-year-old male was shot in the torso, police said. He was taken to Albany Medical Center.

“As with any incident, we are really asking the community to come forward,” said Albany Police PIO Steve Smith. “We need people who have information about these types of incidents to not only talk to the police, but talk to anyone who may be influential in the community to get their information to the right people.”

Police are unsure if the two shootings related. Both shootings remain under investigation.