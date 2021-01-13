Police investigating shooting in Castleton-on-Hudson

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a shooting in Castleton-on-Hudson.

There was a very heavy police presence on Angelo Avenue Wednesday night. Law enforcement on scene included New York State Police, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Nassau Police, and Schodack Police.

A NEWS10 ABC crew also saw about five ambulances leaving the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

