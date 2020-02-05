Police investigating Rotterdam parking lot robbery

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police are investigating after someone approached a woman and robbed her in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said an elderly woman was walking through the Price Chopper parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a gray, four-door sedan.

A woman got out of the vehicle and pushed the victim to the ground and stole her purse. The suspect then got back in the car and took off.

The victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play