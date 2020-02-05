Police investigating Rotterdam parking lot robbery

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rotterdam police are investigating after someone approached a woman and robbed her in a grocery store parking lot.

Police said an elderly woman was walking through the Price Chopper parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a gray, four-door sedan.

A woman got out of the vehicle and pushed the victim to the ground and stole her purse. The suspect then got back in the car and took off.

The victim was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

