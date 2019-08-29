Police investigating racially motivated vandalism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — University of Vermont Police are investigating vandalism believed to be racially motivated.

For the second time in less than a year, stickers and posters linked to an online white nationalist campaign have surfaced on the University of Vermont campus.

They are from the group Patriot Front and read “Keep America American” and “Better Dead than Red.”

In February, similar flyers surfaced at a synagogue and gay youth center in Burlington. UVM is denouncing the hate speech.

UVM Police said its unclear whether a student put up the posters and stickers, but officers are working closely with the Burlington Police Department and the FBI during the investigation.