Police investigating overnight shooting in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city of Pittsfield.

Officers arrived at the corner of Madison Avenue and Dewey Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. for a shooting call.

Police say a vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident and several shell casings were found at the scene.

After searching the area, police say they could not locate anyone struck by gunfire and no one with gunshot wounds was reported at any area hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Police.