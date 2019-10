GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a burglary at a synagogue in Gloversville.

The burglary took place on Thursday, October 17 Knesseth Israel Synagogue on East Fulton Street.

Police released images taken from a surveillance camera.

According to police, the suspect appears to be white, and he was clothed in an ECKO brand hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police hope the public can help identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (518) 773-4513.