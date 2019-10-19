1 dead after shooting near First and Lexington in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has died after a shooting in Albany Friday night.

The shooting took place around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue.

A 26-year-old male died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Confirmed shooting between First and Second Streets on Lexington Ave in Albany. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/XC2bZxcCoh — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) October 19, 2019

This is the third homicide of the year. Three days ago, 20-year-old Kenneth Love was killed in a shooting one block away in the area of Second and Judson Streets.

Ward 5 Councilman Jahmel Robinson said he’s spoken with Mayor Kathy

Sheehan on how to address crime. He said the consensus in the community is that crime is coming from outside in.

“It’s a lot of frustration,” he said. “We are angry, and we are puzzled that this keeps happening in our community.”

Police said the shooting stems from a dispute between the two parties involved.

“This is another example of a senseless act of violence that should have been resolved in a peaceful way,” Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

Police are searching for the shooter. The victim’s name is not being released until family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be left with Capital Region Crime Stoppers.