Vehicle pursuit leads to deadly crash in Warren County

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a fatal crash near Exit 25 northbound on the Northway.

Police say just after 8 a.m., troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of 90 MPH in a work zone.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle for speeding, but the driver, 30-year-old Skyler Crouse, is accused of continuing at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement pursued Crouse for several miles and used a tire deflation device to deflate the vehicle’s tires just south of exit 25.

Police say with one tire deflated Crouse exited the Northway at Exit 25, still traveling at a high rate of speed, struck another vehicle on the off-ramp, killing the driver, 38-year-old Joseph Turcotte.

Police say Crouse then continued across Route 8, with his vehicle coming to a rest on the northbound entrance ramp.

The area will be closed and motorists should seek alternate routes.