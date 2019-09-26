Vehicle pursuit leads to deadly crash in Warren County

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a fatal crash near Exit 25 northbound on the Northway.

Police say just after 8 a.m., troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of 90 MPH in a work zone.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle for speeding, but the driver, 30-year-old Skyler Crouse, is accused of continuing at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement pursued Crouse for several miles and used a tire deflation device to deflate the vehicle’s tires just south of exit 25.

Police say with one tire deflated Crouse exited the Northway at Exit 25, still traveling at a high rate of speed, struck another vehicle on the off-ramp, killing the driver, 38-year-old Joseph Turcotte.

Police say Crouse then continued across Route 8, with his vehicle coming to a rest on the northbound entrance ramp.

The area will be closed and motorists should seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play