Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor, dump truck

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash between a farm tractor and a commercial dump truck.

The crash took place just before 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 9 and Yates Road.

Police said Stuart Meisner, 67, of Hudson, was operating the tractor when he failed to yield the right of way while attempting to cross Route 9. He was struck by the dump truck, which was being driven by 72-year-old man from Hudson.

Meisner was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Columbia County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.