Police investigating fatal crash in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the town of Mayfield.
The crash took place around 10:40 a.m. Friday on Route 30 just south of Woods Hollow Road. Police said a car and a tractor trailer collided.
Weather is thought to be a factor in the crash.
The driver of the car was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.
