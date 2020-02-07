Police investigating fatal crash in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash in the town of Mayfield.

The crash took place around 10:40 a.m. Friday on Route 30 just south of Woods Hollow Road. Police said a car and a tractor trailer collided.

Weather is thought to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the car was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.

LATEST STORIES: