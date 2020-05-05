Latest News

Police investigating damage at Glenmont car wash

Local
GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department is looking for information on a person who damaged the display screen in the wash bay at the Glenmont car wash.

Police said the damage happened late Sunday evening.

The suspect is believed to be driving a grey Volkswagon with a primer grey front driver side panel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem police.

