Police investigating damage at Glenmont car wash

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department is looking for information on a person who damaged the display screen in the wash bay at the Glenmont car wash.
Police said the damage happened late Sunday evening.
The suspect is believed to be driving a grey Volkswagon with a primer grey front driver side panel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bethlehem police.
