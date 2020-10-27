Police investigating burglary at New England for Trump store

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are investigating after the New England for Trump store in Latham was broken into Monday morning.

Police said they received the call for the burglary between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday. They said an unknown amount of people forced open the back door, stole cash from the register, and damaged lights and other items in the store.

If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Colonie police.

