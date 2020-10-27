LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police are investigating after the New England for Trump store in Latham was broken into Monday morning.
Police said they received the call for the burglary between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday. They said an unknown amount of people forced open the back door, stole cash from the register, and damaged lights and other items in the store.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Colonie police.
LATEST STORIES
- Police investigating burglary at New England for Trump store
- Burnt Hills stays unbeaten with win over Guilderland
- Siena men’s basketball holds first team practice
- Bethlehem, Ichabod Crane athletics on pause
- Local telehealth program on the horizon for emergency medicine