SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation underway after a fire was intentionally set in Scotia Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 25 Mohawk Ave. The fire caused damage to the exterior of the building. No one was injured.

Police believe the fire was the result of a dispute between individuals who were part of the targeted business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotia Police Crime Tips line at (518) 374-3110 x3201.