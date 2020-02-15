Police investigating after woman stabbed during fight at Crossgates

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a fight at Crossgates Mall.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, police said two women were fighting inside the mall near Best Buy and a local jewelry store. During the fight, one of the women stabbed the other in the arm.

The suspect then fled from the scene.

Police said the two women knew each other, and both have been identified.

Charges are pending in the case.

