Substance mailed to Chatham Court ‘not a result of criminal behavior’

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have said a suspicious substance found in Chatham Village Court was non-hazardous and had “previously existed in the office prior to mail delivery.” The court was locked down on Wednesday as Columbia County Hazmat conducted an investigation into the substance.

A joint investigation by the New York State Police, NYS Fire, Columbia County Hazmat and the Village of Chatham Fire Department has determined the incident was not the result of criminal behavior.

The Village of Chatham Court has since returned to its normal business

