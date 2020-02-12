Interactive Radar

Police investigating after ‘suspicious item’ found at Albany shopping plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several law enforcement agencies are at the University Plaza in Albany for a possible HAZMAT situation.

A silver canister was found in the bushes at 1225 Western Ave. Tuesday evening. It is in front of the Pet Supplies Plus store.

New York State Police, Albany police, University at Albany campus police, and the fire department were called to the scene.

NYSP were able to determine the item is not a bomb after the canister investigated with an x-ray. According to Albany police, the item is believed to be HAZMAT related.

State police will dispose of the item.

