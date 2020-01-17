Police investigating after man walks into ER with gunshot wound

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that took place on Bonheim Street.

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a man walked into the emergency room of Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Police said the man was shot on Bonheim Street near Broadway before going to the hospital.

The victim is a 24-year-old male. His injury is non-life theatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

