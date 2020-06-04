Police investigating after man shot in abdomen in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Albany, police said.

A 25-year-old male was shot in the abdomen around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on Grand Street near Van Zandt Street. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

