1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor announces outdoor dining allowed at restaurants starting Thursday Thruway cash tolling to resume tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Police investigating after man shot in abdomen in Albany

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Albany, police said.

A 25-year-old male was shot in the abdomen around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on Grand Street near Van Zandt Street. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak