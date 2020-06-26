ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police responded to another shooting in the city Thursday night.
Around 10:35 p.m., police responded to Colonie Street between Lark Street and North Swan Street for a reported shooting.
A female was found with a gunshot wound at the Arbor Hill firehouse. She was taken to Albany Medical Center.
The city of Albany has seen a surge of violence. In the month of June, there have been a total of 35 people injured in 22 shootings.
LATEST STORIES
- Abraham Nova stays undefeated with unanimous decision
- Friesen and Halmar racing to beat hunger
- Police investigating after female shot on Colonie Street in Albany
- Second stimulus check: Lawmakers mixed on who gets money and when
- Officials reach out to faith-based leaders to help curb violence