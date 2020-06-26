Police investigating after female shot on Colonie Street in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police responded to another shooting in the city Thursday night.

Around 10:35 p.m., police responded to Colonie Street between Lark Street and North Swan Street for a reported shooting.

A female was found with a gunshot wound at the Arbor Hill firehouse. She was taken to Albany Medical Center.

The city of Albany has seen a surge of violence. In the month of June, there have been a total of 35 people injured in 22 shootings.

#HappeningNow: Colonie Street in Albany is currently blocked off by police. K-9 Units are on the scene looking for evidence. Within this month, there have been a total of 35 people injuried in 22 shootings. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/p8QMTr9pVB — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) June 26, 2020

