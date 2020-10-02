Police investigate shots fired incident at First Street, Henry Johnson Blvd

HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State is the key to movies nationwide, according to Al Bulay, owner of five small theater in the Hudson Valley and Vermont. Bulay said New York and Los Angeles are such large markets that they control when movies are released.

Bulay said there are no major releases planned until after the election even though movie theaters are open in most of the country. Bulay had two theaters open in Vermont since May, but he had no new releases to play in them all summer.