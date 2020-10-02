Police investigate shots fired incident at First Street, Henry Johnson Blvd

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police investigated a call for shots fired Thursday night.
The incident took place in the area of First Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard.
A heavy police presence was at the scene late Thursday.
