Police investigate shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that happened on Livingston Avenue. The shooting happened on November 4 at 4:00 PM.

According to officers, they arrived at Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street and learned that a 38-year-old man had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper leg during a fight. The victim in the shooting had been transported to St. Peter’s Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.