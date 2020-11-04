All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

Police investigate shooting in Albany

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are investigating a shooting that happened on Livingston Avenue. The shooting happened on November 4 at 4:00 PM.

According to officers, they arrived at Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street and learned that a 38-year-old man had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper leg during a fight. The victim in the shooting had been transported to St. Peter’s Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report