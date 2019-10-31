Police investigate possible daytime burglary spree in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say they received five separate reports of daytime home burglaries on Wednesday.

Officials say the burglaries took place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., a time when most people were out of the house. In some cases forced entry was used to enter the homes.

The incidents are said to have occurred in or around the areas of Eastman Lane, Waterbury Street, Newark Street, outer Grand Avenue, and Lawrence Street.

Investigators are working with what information they currently have and have been canvassing the areas in question.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department would like the public to be aware of the incidents in order to stay alert for any suspicious activity you might see around your neighborhoods.

Police are asking anyone to contact them with information they may have related to these incidents at (518) 584-1800 or (518) 584- TIPS to remain anonymous.