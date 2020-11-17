Police investigate fatal car vs. tractor trailer crash in Menands

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal accident in the village of Menands.

Police said the accident between a car and tractor trailer took place around 8:55 p.m. Monday on I-787. The male driver of the car has died, police said.

All northbound lanes are closed at Exit 6, and traffic is being rerouted to Route 32.

