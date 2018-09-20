Police investigate attempted abduction in Gloversville

On Monday, September 17th at approximately 6 p.m. Gloversville Police received a report of an attempted child abduction at the intersection of N. Clark Dr. and Summer St. The report was not formally made until the following afternoon.

Police say three kids reported that a black minivan, or SUV type vehicle, approached them looking for directions to the Gloversville High School.

After one of them gave the directions to the male suspect, he told them that he had forgotten and asked that they get in his vehicle to show him the way. The kids refused, and the male allegedly made a threat towards them.

All three kids ran away and the vehicle drove towards W. Fulton St.

The suspect is described as being a white male, wearing glasses and a blue plaid shirt, in his 40’s or 50’s, with a gray beard.

Patrol units with the Gloversville Police Department have been actively searching areas around local schools for signs of the suspect, since Monday.

The Gloversville Police Department is asking anyone who may have information or sees any suspicious activity, to contact them at 518-773-4506.