Police investigate accidental death on Bellevue Avenue in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating an accidental death in Adams.

Police responded just after noon Wednesday to a residence on Bellevue Avenue for two male pit bulls being aggressive. The dogs turned on responding officers, who used their weapons to neutralize the dogs, police said.

Inside the residence, police found an adult male with a fatal crossbow injury. An unharmed child was also inside.

Police believe a neighbor heard the commotion with the dogs, called police, and entered the apartment. The neighbor got a crossbow and shot at the dogs. The arrow hit one of the dogs, went through a door, and then struck the man who was being mauled as he attempted to protect himself from the attack.

The man’s death is believed to be accidental, and the neighbor is cooperating with police.

According to police, the dogs have a history of being aggressive.

The identity of the deceased will be released after next of kin is notified.

