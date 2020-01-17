Police interviewing suspects in alleged attempted robbery

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany business owner was taken to a TD Bank in Colonie to pay a debt to a man, and alerted tellers he feared for his safety.

Colonie Police are investigating the incident as an attempted robbery.

Lieutenant Bob Winn said witnesses said the man got into the car willingly at his auto shop on Bradford Street. Somewhere along the way, the man began to fear the suspect had a gun.

“[He] realized he didn’t have the money to pay him, so a part of his rouse was to go to the bank because he knew it was a public place,” Winn said.

When police arrived, the suspect was hiding behind a business waiting for people to pick him up.

According to police, everyone involved has been interviewed.

Officers waited most of the day for a warrant to search the car to see if there’s a weapon inside.

It’s not clear what the debt was for. Some of the reasons Winn said are drugs and bribe related.

“We have a lot of different avenues that we’re looking into. Ultimately, we have to get to the bottom of it tonight, and if we make an arrest, that information will be provided to you at a later time,” Winn said.