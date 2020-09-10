Police in Albany investigating First Street homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Albany are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot dead on First Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. on the 500-block of First Street where the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

First responders treated the victim at the scene, and he was transported to Albany Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as Charlie Harris, of Albany.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

