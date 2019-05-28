Police identify woman killed in shooting at Niskayuna apartment complex

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Niskayuna apartment complex.

The shooting took place around 8:20 p.m. Monday at a pavilion at the Hillcrest Village Apartments. A young woman, identified as 21-year-old Ayanna Hunter, was shot and taken to Ellis Hospital. She later died from her injuries, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Witnesses said they heard between six and eight shots.

“I saw them outside partying, having a great time, and it just looked like a barbeque,” one witness recounted. “And then all of a sudden later we heard something that sounded like fireworks. And then we looked outside and somebody was on the ground, and people are screaming and running away. And it was gunshots.”

Hunter attended Albany High School. There she was a star player for the Lady Falcons. Just hours after her death many people took to Facebook in disbelief.

Police do not have anyone in custody, though the police chief said they may be looking for more than one suspect. A New York State Police helicopter assisted in the search.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the rest of the community, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

Law enforcement continues to canvas the area and gather witness statements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niskayuna Police Department at (518)-630-0911.