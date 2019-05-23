Police identify woman hit, killed by minivan at Scotia parade

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a minivan in Scotia Wednesday evening.

The accident took place around 7 p.m. on Hawk Street at the annual Scotia-Glenville Memorial Day Parade.

According to police, the victim was Charlene Pomichter, 69, of Glenville, who was going to walk in the parade with other people from the Glenville Senior Center. The group was staging on Hawk Street to enter the parade route on Mohawk Avenue.

As the groups began to walk toward Mohawk, a Glenville Senior Center van driven by a 75-year-old man moved forward quickly and struck the victim. Pomichter became pinned between the van and an assisted living facility bus in front of them.

Several people separated her from the vehicles, police said. She was treated by a nurse and first responders on scene before being taken to Ellis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the accident.

The New York State Police Reconstruction Unit was called to the scene to assist. The road remains closed while officials investigate.