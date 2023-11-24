COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police have released the identity of the pedestrian killed in the fatal crash on Tuesday evening. Mark Schimmer, 67, was transported to the Albany Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Mountain View Avenue. Police say Schimmer was pushing a shopping cart, wearing dark clothing, and was not near a crosswalk or traffic signal at the time of the accident.

Rain and snow made visibility poor, and the driver did not see him until after the collision. The driver immediately stopped and contacted 911.

Colonie Police say Schimmer’s current address is unavailable, but they received assistance from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona. Investigations are ongoing, but speed and intoxication are not contributing factors. No charges are pending.