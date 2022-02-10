MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police have identified the employee who died after falling off a building in Mechanicville. Police said 36-year-old Jeffrey Pasinello of Brunswick fell about 30 to 40 feet off the roof.

Around 8:30 a.m. on February 9, police responded to DeCrescente Distributing Company on Main Street to the report of a man who fell off a roof. Police said Pasinello was a subcontractor who was working on the roof. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the person who passed away. State Police and emergency personnel responded promptly and remain on the scene. Safety is the number one priority of both companies, and we will work with authorities to conduct a thorough review of the incident,” said BBL Construction and DeCrescente Distributing Company in a statement.

Police found no signs of foul play. The incident remains under investigation.