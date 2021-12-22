Police: Glens Falls man arrested after claiming tractor was stolen

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after reporting his tractor as stolen. New York State Police said Michael LePage, 53, of Glens Falls was arrested on December 17.

In August 2019, LePage reported to police that his John Deere tractor had been stolen off his property in Pittstown. After an investigation, troopers were unable to locate the stolen tractor. Police said LePage filed an insurance claim reporting that the tractor had been stolen and the case was closed.

In August 2021, police said they received information that LePage’s tractor had not been stolen. Police found that an associate of LePage’s who had purchased the tractor with LePage and paid for the equipment had asked for it back after the two went their separate ways. The tractor was dropped off at a property in Poestenkill.

LePage has been charged with insurance fraud in the fourth degree (felony) and making a false written statement (misdemeanor). He was taken into custody and issued an appearance ticket for Pittstown Town Court on January 22.