GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls Police Department has released new details into a fatal motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred on Sunday. Police said that the accident was actually not a hit-and-run.

On February 6 around 5:45 a.m., police were called to Broad Street to the report of a hit-and-run. Police said 71-year-old Nina Dever of Glens Falls was struck by a vehicle. She later died at Glens Falls Hospital.

Although the crash was initially reported as a hit-and-run, police now say the driver actually stopped and helped Dever until police arrived. The driver has been identified as a 41-year-old Stony Creek man who has on his way to work in South Glens Falls.

After an investigation, police said Dever, along with another pedestrian, were walking in the eastbound lane of Broad Street when she was struck by a dark colored, mid-size SUV. The other pedestrian was not struck and was not injured. The driver of the SUV, as well as a passerby, stopped and provided medical assistance to Dever.

Police said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. The driver is cooperating with police. Since no charges have been filed, his name is not being released. The crash remains under investigation.