ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large police presence was outside a home on Jennings Drive in the city of Albany Friday evening.

Police received a report of shots fired on Jennings Drive near North Second Street. Responding police have guns drawn and are asking someone to come out of the residence.

Officers are asking neighbors to stay in their homes as it is not safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

APD asking the person inside to come out without their hands visible. People are asked to avoid Jennings Drive until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Utuk3V960H — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) January 24, 2020