ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the winter season quickly approaches, the Albany Police Department is warning drivers of leaving their cars running unattended. Nearly 400 vehicles have been stolen this year, and a significant amount of the vehicles were left running unattended, unlocked, or had keys in the ignition.
Albany Police recommend following these tips to decrease the chance of thefts:
- Never leave your vehicle running unattended even if you are making a quick stop or simply trying to warm your vehicle before travel.
- Consider investing in a remote car starter that disables the vehicle once the brake is applied and can also be utilized when your car is still locked.
- Never leave your keys in the ignition or leave a spare key in your car.
- Always lock your car.
Anyone who observes suspicious persons or activity, specifically individuals checking vehicles or attempting to steal a vehicle is asked to call 911 or (518) 438-4000.