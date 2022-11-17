ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the winter season quickly approaches, the Albany Police Department is warning drivers of leaving their cars running unattended. Nearly 400 vehicles have been stolen this year, and a significant amount of the vehicles were left running unattended, unlocked, or had keys in the ignition.

Albany Police recommend following these tips to decrease the chance of thefts:

Never leave your vehicle running unattended even if you are making a quick stop or simply trying to warm your vehicle before travel.

Consider investing in a remote car starter that disables the vehicle once the brake is applied and can also be utilized when your car is still locked.

Never leave your keys in the ignition or leave a spare key in your car.

Always lock your car.

Anyone who observes suspicious persons or activity, specifically individuals checking vehicles or attempting to steal a vehicle is asked to call 911 or (518) 438-4000.