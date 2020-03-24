Police department issuing weekly dares on Facebook

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local police department is making sure you stay strong, healthy, and motivated during the pandemic.

The Colonie Police Department is posting a new dare each week to its Facebook page with #CPDdaresyou.

This week’s dare is to try a pyramid workout, which includes jumping jacks, leap frogs, pushups and lunges.

If you post your own pictures or video, make sure you tag them with the hashtag.

